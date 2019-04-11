Delegates tackle CT's water crisis at world travel expo
Mayor Dan Plato said that the Mother City has now become world-renowned for its water demand management and conservation efforts.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s past water woes were some of the topics discussed during the first day of 2019’s World Travel Market Africa conference.
The event, that runs until Friday, brings delegates representing key tourist locations locally and abroad together to showcase their destinations at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
City of Cape Town experts boast that in just two years residents’ water consumption dropped from over one billion litres per day to less than 600 million litres per day.
“Our message was clear, we’re over the drought situation. We’ve learnt a number of lessons, and at the end of the day we implemented rectification programmes.”
Thuli Galelekile of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said that they are focusing on tourists that combine business and leisure, dubbing this trend “bleisure”.
“It’s a growing trend that you find in the market, where people who are coming to a destination for business are now turning it to leisure. They would come for a conference and instead of going back home, they do leisure activities.”
