DA wins 3 by-elections in Western Cape
Eskom warns of high risk of stage 1 load shedding today
Church petrol bombed, rubber bullets fired amid Tshwane protests
20 arrested in Lwandle service delivery protest
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Mashaba over failure to meet Alex residents
McBride details how police management delayed corruption probes
Eskom warns of high risk of stage 1 load shedding today
Church petrol bombed, rubber bullets fired amid Tshwane protests
20 arrested in Lwandle service delivery protest
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Mashaba over failure to meet Alex residents
McBride details how police management delayed corruption probes
New brick aims get rid of plastic waste, create jobs
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SA
Protests to spike ahead of elections, warns Municipal IQ
Anti-corruption plan, moral leadership key issues for voters - analysts
FF Plus blames District Six land restitution delays on BEE
Mitchells Plain youth eager to make mark at polls
Magashule calls on incoming ANC MPs to ensure nationalisation of Sarb
ANC, ACDP slam DA over CT rail service plan
FF Plus and ANC trade barbs over District Six redevelopment project
Malema appeals for votes to avoid coalitions
Church petrol bombed, rubber bullets fired amid Tshwane protests
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Mashaba over failure to meet Alex residents
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and books
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protests
CT launch of 'Gangster State' to go ahead despite security concerns
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SA
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SA
OPINION: SA doesn't have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it matters
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worse
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logic
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ball
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting moment
DA wins 3 by-elections in Western Cape
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said their hard work was paying off.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has won three by-elections in the Western Cape, including one in Hessequa, previously held by the African National Congress (ANC).
The DA also retained wards in Stellenbosch and George; seeing a 23% increase in votes in the Hessequa by-election.
In the 2016 local government elections, the party managed to get 34% of the vote.
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said their hard work was paying off.
“We have taken away ward 4 from the ANC in Hessequa, the DA is now the majority party in that municipality."
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they had learned valuable lessons in the by-elections.
"We learned quite a few valuable lessons and one of them is that we must get our voters out to polls stations."
In Stellenbosch, the DA retained Ward 9 with a 98% majority vote and in George, retained Ward 18 with 74% of the vote.
