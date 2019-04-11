DA wins 3 by-elections in Western Cape

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said their hard work was paying off.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has won three by-elections in the Western Cape, including one in Hessequa, previously held by the African National Congress (ANC).

The DA also retained wards in Stellenbosch and George; seeing a 23% increase in votes in the Hessequa by-election.

In the 2016 local government elections, the party managed to get 34% of the vote.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said their hard work was paying off.

“We have taken away ward 4 from the ANC in Hessequa, the DA is now the majority party in that municipality."

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they had learned valuable lessons in the by-elections.

"We learned quite a few valuable lessons and one of them is that we must get our voters out to polls stations."

In Stellenbosch, the DA retained Ward 9 with a 98% majority vote and in George, retained Ward 18 with 74% of the vote.