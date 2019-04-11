CT murder rate highest, Tshwane lowest in SA - safety report

The report is a collation of data from sources like the South African Police Service and Stats SA to look at the state of crime, violence and safety in the country’s nine metros.

CAPE TOWN - Tshwane has the lowest murder rate of all metros in South Africa.

That’s according to the 2018/2019 State of Urban Safety in South Africa Report by the South African Cities Network.

The report is a collation of data from sources like the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Stats SA to look at the state of crime, violence and safety in the country’s nine metros.

Tshwane’s murder rate stands at 17 reported murders per 100,000 residents, while Johannesburg’s is at 31 and Cape Town’s stands at 69 for the 2017/2018 period.

Although Johannesburg’s murder rate is low compared to other cities, the report shows it has increased by five percent compared to the previous year, the second highest spike after Cape Town.

Johannesburg also has the highest level of police activity targeting drunk driving.

The rate of reported sexual offences in the City has dropped by 60% between 2008 and 2018.

The reason behind that drop is unclear, as the report states it could “signify a lower prevalence, or a lower inclination to report such crimes to police.”

