CT launch of 'Gangster State' to go ahead despite security concerns

Exclusive Books tweeted that it was in the process of discussing the possibility of either a postponement or change of venue for the Cape Town event because of security concerns.

CAPE TOWN - V&A Waterfront management has clarified that it has not canceled the book launch of journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's Gangster State.

The book details allegations of grand-scale corruption by African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Earlier, Myburgh tweeted that Thursday evening's event had been canceled following a disruptive demonstration at the launch of the book in Johannesburg this week.

Friends of democracy and free speech, help me mobilize a little here. @VnAWaterfront and @ExclusiveBooks now want to cancel tonight’s #GangsterState launch because they’re scared of a few rascals. Are we going to allow this to happen? pic.twitter.com/7QLlHajQXB — Pieter-Louis Myburgh (@PLMyburgh) April 11, 2019

A group of protesters, some wearing ANC-branded clothing, disrupted the launch at Sandton City's Exclusive Books outlet.

Regarding the statement by @PLMyburgh:



Please note that this statement is incorrect. Due to security concerns we were in the process of discussing the possibility of either a postponement or change of venue but no cancellation was discussed & no official decision has been made. — Exclusive Books (@ExclusiveBooks) April 11, 2019

Myburgh was forced to flee the launch of his book in Sandton on Tuesday after a group of disgruntled African National Congress Youth League supporters stormed the venue, ripping apart books and disrupting proceedings.

There has been widespread condemnation of both the disruption and calls for copies of the book to burned, with Magashule himself distancing himself from Tuesday's events.