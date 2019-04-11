View all in Latest
CT launch of 'Gangster State' to go ahead despite security concerns

Exclusive Books tweeted that it was in the process of discussing the possibility of either a postponement or change of venue for the Cape Town event because of security concerns.

FILE: The launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book 'Gangster State' at Sandton City Mall. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
FILE: The launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book 'Gangster State' at Sandton City Mall. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - V&A Waterfront management has clarified that it has not canceled the book launch of journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's Gangster State.

The book details allegations of grand-scale corruption by African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Earlier, Myburgh tweeted that Thursday evening's event had been canceled following a disruptive demonstration at the launch of the book in Johannesburg this week.

A group of protesters, some wearing ANC-branded clothing, disrupted the launch at Sandton City's Exclusive Books outlet.

On Thursday morning the book franchise tweeted that it was in the process of discussing the possibility of either a postponement or change of venue for the Cape Town event because of security concerns.

Myburgh was forced to flee the launch of his book in Sandton on Tuesday after a group of disgruntled African National Congress Youth League supporters stormed the venue, ripping apart books and disrupting proceedings.

There has been widespread condemnation of both the disruption and calls for copies of the book to burned, with Magashule himself distancing himself from Tuesday's events.

