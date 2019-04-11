CoJ to hear claims JMPD chief Tembe incited juniors officers to revolt

The managers who include directors and superintendents will formally present their grievances in the second hearing in two weeks, presided over by Werksman's Attorneys' lawyer Sandile July.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg will on Friday hear claims that Johannesburg Metro Police chief David Tembe allegedly incited junior officers to revolt against senior officers, and that the relationship between the chief and senior managers have completely broken down.

The managers, who include directors and superintendents, will formally present their grievances in the second hearing in two weeks, presided over by Werksman's Attorneys' lawyer Sandile July.

In February, Tembe suspended two directors, Legolonko Lekota and Sipho Dlepu, alleging that they had organised a manager's meeting to undermine his authority, cause disharmony and unrest, but the senior managers said that Tembe was the one inciting unrest.

Last week, chief of police David Tembe suffered an embarrassing defeat when July found that his allegations of misconduct against two senior officers were unfounded and that he had no authority to suspend the pair, and recommended that the two should return to work.

A week later they remain in limbo, but their colleagues will allege in Friday's hearing that Tembe has disregarded council approved structures and chains of command, seconded his favourite staff to his office without following human resource procedures, and terrorised senior managers.

Eyewitness News has heard a recording of a meeting in which Tembe promises junior officers that under his command he will approve appointments to skip ranks, and if anyone stands in their way he will meet fire with fire.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “That’s the policy issues, so, unfortunately, you're going to have to get a comment from the city manager’s office or from the mayor's office."

The mayor's office directed us to the MMC, and the MMC's spokesperson said that he doesn't comment on operational issues.

Samwu said in January that 30 other officers are on suspension, some for more than a year on full pay.