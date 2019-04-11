Church petrol bombed, rubber bullets fired amid Tshwane protests

In Hammanskraal, residents have blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks, saying they don’t even have clean drinking water.

HAMAANSKRAL - Police fired rubber bullets and used teargas at protesters in Gomorrah, west of Pretoria while a church in the area was petrol bombed and equipment was also stolen.

Residents from the informal settlement have set fire to the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk Wesmoot.

Community policing forum members were on the scene in a bid to contain the situation.

#Hammanskraal Protestors block roads with burning tyres and rocks as they shut down the area. They are calling for better service delivery and want Premier Makhura or Deputy President Mabuza to visit them and hear their grievances. AK pic.twitter.com/YfXfuzZixA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

Running battles continue between police and residents in parts of the Tshwane metro over service delivery issues.

In Hammanskraal, in the north of the city, residents have blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.

This is one of several protests that have erupted in Gauteng this week.

#Hammanskraal Captain Kay Makhubela giving an update on the situation in the area. He says police have enough man power to contain protests around Gauteng. AK pic.twitter.com/TPqMIddXNl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

The roads in Hammanskraal have been blocked with tires and rocks, with protesters saying they don’t even have clean drinking water.

Black smoke is billowing in the air while a police helicopter was flying overhead to monitor the surrounding areas.

This resident said they’ll intensify the protest if officials don’t bring the president or premier to the area.

“We have no service here. We have been living here for 30 years and we have nothing. We don’t have roads. Children are sick in a hospital because they drink dirty water. We are tired. We’re going to blockade the road until David Makhura or Cyril Ramaphosa comes here.”

Protests have also flared up in other parts of Gauteng, including Soshanguve and Pretoria West.

