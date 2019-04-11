View all in Latest
Child safety: Lentegeur CPF calls for more action from govt, communities

A parent in Lentegeur says communities and the government are failing children after a child was robbed, assaulted and drugged in the area.

FILE: Former Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato on a walkabout in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain on 8 June 2016. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
FILE: Former Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato on a walkabout in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain on 8 June 2016. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Lentegeur community policing forum (CPF) says more needs to be done to ensure the safety of schoolchildren in the area.

This comes after a 10-year-old grade five pupil was abducted, robbed, assaulted and apparently drugged when he was walking home from school on Monday.

The boy managed to get away and ran to a nearby shopping mall for help, after which he received medical attention.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

The Lentegeur CPF's Byron de Villiers, a father of two schoolgoing children, said he lived in fear for their safety.

De Villiers said communities and government were failing children.

"Child protection is very important and should remain dear to us all. How do we secure tomorrow if we don't look after today's kids?" he said.

