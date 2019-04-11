BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and books

A poem by Busani Ngcaweni on the burning of books and ever-lasting lifespan of ideas.

They burn libraries

I wish to write about it

But the pen is dry

Perhaps it's a nervous condition

Or just the recognition of the complexity of problems in higher education

If not in our polity at large, where books are burnt too

Something cooking in their minds

The ever restless minds of students

In our country

Born free to vote,

Imprisoned by inequality

Something strange but understandable

With deep roots in the political economy

Complicated by thuggery masquerading as youth leadership

Anti intellectualism

Of Saharan proportions

Maybe we don't get it

Maybe we do

Like the Tibetan Monks

Self-immolation has become

our zeitgeist

Burn it today

Demand a new one tomorrow

Books contain ideas, noble and objectionable

Before you burn it, have you read it?

Where did it all start

Where will it ever end

The revolution

Decolonisation

Economic freedom in our lifetime

Bring back the land, and the knowledge

They burn libraries, and books

Burn burn burn!

They call it a revolution as

They burn knowledge,

Whose knowledge is it anyway

Slavery burned and banned our knowledge, and being

Colonialism and apartheid too, burned books but ideas triumphed,

Ideas outlive fire, and headlines

Flaming the fire of resistance

Freedom! Freedom!

Here we are wrestling with

Ontological dislocation

Epistemicide!

Our language died too as our

Knowledge systems were Incinerated

But the pen is dry

At UKZN the colonial archive lies in ruin

Flames rage burn and consume

Rhodes has fallen

Fees too but

The pen is dry

Burn burn burn, books, libraries, but ideas will always live!

September 2016

Busani Ngcaweni is co-editor of 'We are No Longer at Ease: The Struggle for #FeesMustFall'. Follow him on Twitter: @busani_ngcaweni