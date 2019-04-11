Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protests
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela about concerns raised by protesting Khayelitsha residents.
CAPE TOWN - On Thursday morning, protest action erupted on the streets of Khayelitsha in Cape Town.
Residents expressed their concerns over high water bills by barricading some roads with burning tyres.
Madikizela said that these are not service delivery protests but desperate attempts by the African National Congress (ANC) to render the Western Cape ungovernable before the elections.
He says the job of containing protests lies with law enforcement agencies.
“Why should we contain protests designed to render the province ungovernable by a party that’s desperate to win the elections?”
Madikizela said that claims of a lack of water in Khayelitsha are false.
For more information listen to the audio.
