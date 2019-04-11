View all in Latest
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protests

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela about concerns raised by protesting Khayelitsha residents.

Protesting Khayelitsha residents barricaded roads with burning tyres during protests on 11 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Protesting Khayelitsha residents barricaded roads with burning tyres during protests on 11 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - On Thursday morning, protest action erupted on the streets of Khayelitsha in Cape Town.

Residents expressed their concerns over high water bills by barricading some roads with burning tyres.

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela about concerns raised by protesting Khayelitsha residents.

Madikizela said that these are not service delivery protests but desperate attempts by the African National Congress (ANC) to render the Western Cape ungovernable before the elections.

He says the job of containing protests lies with law enforcement agencies.

“Why should we contain protests designed to render the province ungovernable by a party that’s desperate to win the elections?”

Madikizela said that claims of a lack of water in Khayelitsha are false.

For more information listen to the audio.

