Baxter: Afcon draw to determine Bafana's tournament prep
CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter said he is waiting for the Africa Cup of Nations draw on Friday evening before finalising his plans and preparations ahead of the tournament in Egypt which runs from 21 June – 19 July 2019.
In a first, African football's showpiece will have a total of 24 teams and will be played at eight venues and in five host cities.
Baxter indicated that once the draw was conducted, he would sit down with his technical team to plot the way forward.
The coach briefed the South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee meeting last Saturday and said that selecting opponents to prepare for the tournament would be determined by the outcome of Friday’s draw.
South Africa beat Libya 2-1 in Tunisia to book a place at the finals in Egypt, together with Nigeria from the group.
The draw on Friday will start at 8pm South African time.
