Anti-corruption plan, moral leadership key issues for voters - analysts
South Africa’s three big parties have been embroiled in corruption scandals and public internal battles.
CAPE TOWN - Analysts say that plans to curb corruption and put forward leaders with moral standing will be two critical elements when voters go to the polls in May.
With elections less than a month away, experts say that voters have very little choice.
As several communities experience a rise in service delivery protests, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that corruption has stolen what was meant for the poor.
“The biggest issue on corruption is about the capacity of the state. We’re seeing the basics of service delivery coming out, we’re seeing communities taking a position now and people want a commitment against corruption.”
He said that voters should look at the integrity of the leaders they vote for.
“Their outstanding and upstanding characters, that matters a great deal.”
Non-profit organisation the Peace Centre's director Carol Bower said the government needs to clean up its act.
“People have had enough, which has really put people in situations where they are angry.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
