ANCYL: 'Gangster State' is propaganda intended to smear Magashule

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Free State says it maintains that journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book, Gangster State, is propaganda which intends to cast aspersions on ANC general-secretary Ace Magashule.

The league has cancelled its planned event to burn copies of the book in Mangaung.

The book details allegations of grand scale corruption against Magashule during his time as Free State premier.

ANCYL Free State spokesperson Sello Pietersen said that they still disagree with the contents of the book.

“It doesn’t belong anywhere within the natural discourse of our country. In our view, it belongs on the fiction shelf.”

Magashule himself said that the disruption of Myburgh’s book launch this week only gave attention to the author, who he has described as a non-person.

He has discouraged those who still plan to burn copies of the book from doing so.

“Those who write can write whatever they want. When you burn their book you make them special, and we must condemn that [burning of books].”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)