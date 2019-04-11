ANC, ACDP slam DA over CT rail service plan
Both the African National Congress (ANC) and the African Christain Democratic Party (ACDP) say the DA's plan for the City of Cape Town to take over the rail service is unrealistic.
CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties in the Western Cape have labeled the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s plan for the City of Cape Town to take over the rail service a cheap political stunt.
Both the African National Congress (ANC) and the African Christain Democratic Party (ACDP) say the DA's plan is unrealistic.
A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled new train models for Prasa's modernisation programme, the DA visited the Cape Town train station to highlight poor service levels.
Getting to work on time has become a nightmare for train commuters with no alternative transport.
On top of that, political parties are jumping on the issue in an effort to score more votes.
The DA has been at the forefront with its campaign to run the rail service in Cape Town.
But its opposition said they are trying to score cheap political points.
ACDP leader Ferlon Christians said that the DA's bickering with national government will lead to more problems.
“The DA, by pointing fingers, are taking the blame away from what they’re failing in the Western Cape.”
African National Congress spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the DA's plans are all talk.
“Once again the DA is playing silly games and they want to take them seriously.”
More in Politics
-
Holomisa accused of using PIC inquiry for own political agenda
-
Magashule calls on incoming ANC MPs to ensure nationalisation of Sarb
-
Magashule: ‘Gangster State’ author doesn’t deserve attention he's been getting
-
Alex residents expecting to meet Ramaphosa over service delivery demands
-
ANCYL FS cancels burning of ‘Gangster State’ event
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.