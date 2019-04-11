ANC, ACDP slam DA over CT rail service plan

Both the African National Congress (ANC) and the African Christain Democratic Party (ACDP) say the DA's plan for the City of Cape Town to take over the rail service is unrealistic.

CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties in the Western Cape have labeled the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s plan for the City of Cape Town to take over the rail service a cheap political stunt.

Both the African National Congress (ANC) and the African Christain Democratic Party (ACDP) say the DA's plan is unrealistic.

A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled new train models for Prasa's modernisation programme, the DA visited the Cape Town train station to highlight poor service levels.

Getting to work on time has become a nightmare for train commuters with no alternative transport.

On top of that, political parties are jumping on the issue in an effort to score more votes.

The DA has been at the forefront with its campaign to run the rail service in Cape Town.

But its opposition said they are trying to score cheap political points.

ACDP leader Ferlon Christians said that the DA's bickering with national government will lead to more problems.

“The DA, by pointing fingers, are taking the blame away from what they’re failing in the Western Cape.”

African National Congress spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the DA's plans are all talk.

“Once again the DA is playing silly games and they want to take them seriously.”