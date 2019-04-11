Amla fails again as Titans ease past Cobras in CSA T20 Challenge

The Titans claimed a bonus point seven-wicket win over the Cape Cobras in the CSA T20 Challenge match at Willowmore Park in Benoni on Wednesday evening.

The home side won the toss and elected to field first on a chilly autumn evening in Benoni. They didn’t waste time as they got rid of veteran Proteas batsman Hashim Amla, whose form since returning to competitive action after taking time out to tend to family matters has not been great. Amla was caught behind for just two runs, giving Aldred Hawken his first wicket of the night.

Hawken should have had a second but David Bedingham was dropped on seven by Theunis de Bruyn in the slip cordon. That drop didn’t prove too costly as Junior Dala struck in his first over to remove Bedingham for ten, caught brilliantly down the leg side by Rubin Hermann.

Janneman Malan was the next to go as he tried to up the scoring rate but could only manage to hold out at long on. Simon Khomari stuttered and scratched around for his 20 runs but it was the young wicket-keeper batsman Kyle Verreynne that held the Cobras innings together. He scored a gutsy unbeaten 43 on a tricky surface but had to retire because of a blow to the head from a Dala bouncer.

Proteas seamer Vernon Philander and captain Rory Kleinveldt struck some lusty blows at the end to propel the Cobras to 150/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Ambidextrous former SA under-19 spinner Gregory Mahlokwana was the pick of the Titans bowlers finishing with an impressive 1/19 in four overs.

The Titans opening pair of Henry Davids and Toni de Zorzi started brightly, scoring a few boundaries before the latter was run out in a calamitous mix-up with his partner, gone for 12. That early wicket didn’t deter the pair of Davids and De Bruyn as they scored freely in their partnership of 51 off just 26 deliveries but George Linde provided the breakthrough as De Bruyn was brilliantly caught by Dane Paterson in the deep for 29 off 15 balls.

Diego Rosier in his first season at the Titans come in and carried on the momentum as the home side cruised to a 7-wicket win. Rosier finished unbeaten on 43 while Davids was eventually out for a well-played 57.