Magashule calls on incoming ANC MPs to ensure nationalisation of Sarb
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule hat government deployees should act urgently in nationalising the Reserve Bank along with other resolutions of the party, including free education and the expropriation of land without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has urged party members who will be deployed to Parliament to ensure that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is nationalised.
Magashule was speaking in Boksburg during a ceremony to mark the 26th anniversary of the assassination of Chris Hani.
He has urged those on the list of candidates for Parliament not to present their personal ideas but the views of the party.
Magashule has commended Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu for implementing a resolution of the party to downgrade South Africa’s embassy in Israel.
He has urged party members deployed to Parliament to follow suit in implementing the decisions of the organisation.
“You who will be going to Parliament, implement the national conference decisions because the conference is the highest making decision body.”
He said that government deployees should act urgently in nationalising the Reserve Bank along with other resolutions of the party, including free education and the expropriation of land without compensation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
