A godly government will eradicate corruption - ACDP

CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) expects its support base to grow beyond a double-digit percentage at next month's polls.

"The ACDP is definitely going to have double-digit percentage," said a confident Kenneth Meshoe, the party's leader.

During the 2014 national and provincial elections the party garnered just over 10,000 votes, translating to three seats in Parliament.

Meshoe said it was time for South Africa to get a godly government with leaders who "respect themselves" and are ethical.

"If we have godly and competent leaders, people who respect and care for their neighbour, corruption would be minimised and ultimately eradicated," Meshoe said.