-
20 arrested in Lwandle service delivery protest
Police say the situation is tense Lwandle while a protest in Khayelitsha remains volatile.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested 20 people on charges of public violence in Lwandle, near Strand.
Violent service delivery protests erupted in the area earlier on Thursday.
"The looting of businesses has been reported and the situation is tense in the Lwandle area," said the police's Noloyiso Rwexana.
Rwexana said Khayelitsha, where demonstrators have taken to the streets in protest against high water bills, remains volatile.
Police are monitoring the situation and no arrests have been made there.
"We appeal to those participating in the protests to act within the ambit of the law. Lawlessness will not be tolerated," said Rwexana.
