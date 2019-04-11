View all in Latest
1 million houses and tablets for schools: Ramaphosa’s promises to Alex community

The African National Congress (ANC) president was at the Alexandra stadium on Thursday, where he addressed thousands of residents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses disgruntled Alexandra residents on 11 April 2019 after a weeklong protest over crime, housing, and drugs. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses disgruntled Alexandra residents on 11 April 2019 after a weeklong protest over crime, housing, and drugs. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commissioned his ministers to meet with the Alexandra shut down committee to address their concerns.

The African National Congress (ANC) president was at the Alexandra Stadium on Thursday, where he addressed thousands of residents.

The president was supposed to go door to door, but due to an already packed stadium, he skipped that part of his plan.

In his opening address, Gauteng Premier David Makhura told residents that he had taken the memorandum by the shutdown committee to Ramaphosa.

The president addressed the community’s concerns. He has given his ministers a tight time frame to address those concerns.

“They must address these issues next week.”

Ramaphosa has promised residents one million houses over the next five years and tablets for schools over the same period.

'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has accused Ramaphosa of pulling off a cheap political stunt in Alexandra.

Mashaba has reacted to the president's visit to the township. The mayor failed to receive their memorandum on two occasions, prompting residents to call for Ramaphosa to step in.

Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said Ramaphosa’s visit to the area would not make any difference.

“It has ultimately been cheap politicking that has undermined residents in that space, because Alex does have a lot of challenges.”

Ramaphosa, however, asked Alexandra residents to give Mashaba the opportunity to hear their grievances.

Ramaphosa told Alexandra residents Mashaba should not be afraid of his people. Mashaba hit back in a statement and said Ramaphosa was afraid, not him. He’s accused the president of making new promises before fulfilling the old ones. Mashaba is scheduled to visit the township on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

