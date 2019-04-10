View all in Latest
Zungu: BBC, Busa committed to rebuilding public trust in business, govt

The organisations met last week to discuss the burning issues affecting business in the country.

FILE: BBC president Sandile Zungu. Picture: Supplied
FILE: BBC president Sandile Zungu. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BBC) and Business Unity South Africa (Busa) say they are both committed to rebuilding public trust by encouraging ethical conduct and leadership in business and society.

The organisations met last week to discuss the burning issues affecting business in the country.

They looked at the negative impact of corruption and state capture on the economy. The organisations raised concerns and said these elements may have eroded public trust in both business and the government.

“The state of governance in public institutions has taken a form where a lot of confidence was lost between organs of state and the citizens. As business, we think we have a role to play to enhance that confidence,” said BBC president Sandile Zungu.

More in Business

