Zungu: BBC, Busa committed to rebuilding public trust in business, govtBusiness
Cwele denies abusing intelligence resources for Zuma’s benefitPolitics
Rand crosses 14.00 threshold, stocks gainLocal
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson MnangagwaPolitics
FF Plus and ANC trade barbs over District Six redevelopment projectPolitics
What ANC MPs can learn from Chris Hani, according to MagashulePolitics
Malema appeals for votes to avoid coalitionsPolitics
There will be no votes without electricity, warn Bekkersdal residentsLocal
DA pushes ahead with plan for City of Cape Town to manage rail servicePolitics
Ramaphosa: If you have done anything wrong, go where you belong - jailPolitics
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmersPolitics
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
Ace Magashule at Chris Hani commemoration: ‘Let us fix the ANC’Politics
Malema appeals for votes to avoid coalitionsPolitics
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
Zungu: BBC, Busa committed to rebuilding public trust in business, govt
The organisations met last week to discuss the burning issues affecting business in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BBC) and Business Unity South Africa (Busa) say they are both committed to rebuilding public trust by encouraging ethical conduct and leadership in business and society.
The organisations met last week to discuss the burning issues affecting business in the country.
They looked at the negative impact of corruption and state capture on the economy. The organisations raised concerns and said these elements may have eroded public trust in both business and the government.
“The state of governance in public institutions has taken a form where a lot of confidence was lost between organs of state and the citizens. As business, we think we have a role to play to enhance that confidence,” said BBC president Sandile Zungu.
