Zimbabwe seeks $613m aid from donors after drought, cyclone
An El Nino-induced drought has wilted crops across Zimbabwe and left about a third of its 15 million people in need of food assistance, according to a UN agency.
HARARE - Zimbabwe appealed on Tuesday for $613 million in aid from local and foreign donors to cover food imports and help with a humanitarian crisis after a severe drought and a cyclone that battered the east of the country.
An El Nino-induced drought has wilted crops across Zimbabwe and left about a third of its 15 million people in need of food assistance, according to a UN agency.
The situation was worsened when Zimbabwe, along with Mozambique and Malawi, were last month battered by Cyclone Idai, leaving hundreds of thousands needing food, water and shelter.
An appeal document given to reporters by the ministry of information showed the government is seeking about $300 million in aid for food while the rest would fund emergency shelters, logistics and telecommunications among other needs.
Hundreds of people have died in Mozambique and Malawi and the death toll in Zimbabwe was now 344.
Meanwhile, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the cabinet had hiked the maize price paid to farmers by 86% to $232 a tonne and maintained a subsidy for millers in a bid to keep the price of the staple maize meal down.
In February, Zimbabwe scrapped a 1:1 peg between the US dollar and the bond notes and electronic dollars it introduced to compensate for its hard currency shortage, merging the surrogate currencies into the real time gross transfer (RTGS) dollar.
Mutsvangwa said farmers would be paid 726 RTGS dollars ($232), up from 390 RTGS dollars.
The RTGS dollar was trading at 3.12 to the US dollar on Tuesday on the bank market and at 4.4 on the black market.
The government is the sole buyer and seller of maize in Zimbabwe through the state-owned Grain Marketing Board.
Popular in Africa
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
-
Congo Ebola outbreak ‘far from contained’, says US aid chief
-
What next for Sudan's Bashir?
-
Uganda arrests 8 suspects over American tourist’s kidnap
-
Cyclone Idai's death toll stands at 847, cholera cases rise
-
Sudan’s Mo Ibrahim urges Al-Bashir to follow Bouteflika into retirement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.