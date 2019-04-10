WHO experts to decide whether Congo Ebola outbreak is international emergency
At least 740 people have died among the more than 1,100 infected in this epidemic, which began in August 2018.
LONDON - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said it had reconvened an expert panel to consider whether an outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.
The panel, which first met on this issue in October 2018, will also give updated recommendations on how global health officials should manage the outbreak, the WHO said in a statement from its Geneva headquarters.
At least 740 people have died among the more than 1,100 infected in this epidemic, which began in August 2018.
Declaring the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC) would ramp up the international response with a formal alert that puts governments on notice and helps to mobilise resources and research.
The WHO said that while the outbreak is contained to the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, efforts to bring it under control in these urban areas have been hampered by security and access problems. As a result, it said, Ebola transmission has increased in some areas.
“Though the risk of spread within the country and to neighbouring countries is very high, the risk remains low globally,” the WHO statement added.
The emergency panel’s meeting will take place on Friday, 12 April and its decision will be published late the same day.
Popular in Africa
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
-
What next for Sudan's Bashir?
-
Zimbabwe to exhume, rebury Gukurahundi massacre victims
-
Congo Ebola outbreak ‘far from contained’, says US aid chief
-
Benin eyes video gaming in play for jobs and development
-
Sudan’s Mo Ibrahim urges Al-Bashir to follow Bouteflika into retirement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.