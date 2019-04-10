What ANC MPs can learn from Chris Hani, according to Magashule
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he had no doubt that South Africans would vote for the party in their numbers.
BOKSBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule says those who will be deployed to Parliament must never use their own consciences in taking decisions but tow the party line.
Magashule was speaking at the commemoration of Chris Hani’s murder in Boksburg.
He said the party was not about individual ideas but the collective.
Magashule said he had no doubt that South Africans would vote for the party in their numbers.
He warned those who were on the list for Parliament to always act according to the principles of the party.
“Those who are going to Parliament must not become independent voices. They must not be led by their conscience. They must be led by the principles of the ANC.”
Magashule said party members should take lessons from Hani who always showed respect to the collective views of his party over his own.
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, SACP General secretary Blade Nzimande and Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani. #ChrisHani26 pic.twitter.com/3NCASAKIbB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019
