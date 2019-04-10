Untu wants Ramaphosa to declare Prasa crisis a state of emergency

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Untu wants Ramaphosa to declare Prasa crisis a state of emergency

The union believes Prasa is under siege by criminals and furious mobs of commuters due to what Untu says is the agency’s daily inability to provide a safe and reliable passenger rail service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the unveiling of new trains in Cape Town, on 9 April 2019. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the unveiling of new trains in Cape Town, on 9 April 2019. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says that it wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the current situation at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) a state of emergency so that the army can be deployed to safeguard its platforms and infrastructure.

The group believes that Prasa is under siege by criminals and furious mobs of commuters due to what Untu says is the agency’s daily inability to provide a safe and reliable passenger rail service.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens engaged with President Ramaphosa on Tuesday as he spoke at an event to unveil one of two new trains deployed as part of Prasa’s modernisation programme.

Carstens said that she told Rampahosa that Untu has written him several letters that he has not responded to.

The last letter was sent to his office on 29 January, in which the union pleaded with the president to urgently step in to save Prasa.

“We pointed out that our members, the majority of employees at Prasa, are being attacked on a daily basis, and commuters are fed up. There’s also the total lack of control on the side of SA Police Service. They are not able to keep criminals away from train coaches.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA