'They can write their own book' – Sanef's advice for 'Gangster State' critics
Sanef's Sibusiso Ngalwa says anyone who has issues with the book - which centres around ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's alleged involvement in grand-scale corruption - should take their complaint to the relevant platforms, among other options, for relief.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has condemned the disruption of journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book launch in Sandton.
The organisation has described Tuesday night's protest at Exclusive Books by people wearing African National Congress (ANC) and South African National Civic Organisation T-shirts as blatant suppression of freedom of speech.
#GangsterState Protesters inside Exclusive Books. SZ pic.twitter.com/WcNafKVpk9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2019
The book, titled Gangster State, centres around ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's alleged involvement in grand-scale corruption.
Sanef's Sibusiso Ngalwa said anyone who has issues with the book should take their complaint to the relevant platforms for relief, among other options.
"Our democracy allows us that and actually gives us the space to do that. [They] can go to court if [they] want, [they] can complain to the relevant bodies or [they] can even write [their] own book," he said.
Sanef joins an increasing number of bodies and individuals, including the ANC, Parliament and Magashule himself, that have criticised the disruption of the book launch and threats to burn copies.
Statement from Parliament’s Presiding Officers on Gangster State Book Launch Disruption https://t.co/gp2BfVhdGV pic.twitter.com/xgxzizMwEM— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) April 10, 2019
