There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmers

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up his pre-election campaign blitz in the Western Cape on Tuesday with a visit to wine farmers in Stellenbosch.

Ramaphosa had first launched two new trains at Cape Town station in the morning.

President Ramaphosa yesterday promised wine farmers that all their concerns will be addressed and that things will be done differently when he's re-elected as president.

It was his second meeting with the wine farming community in as many years.

He faced a string of questions from wine farmers regarding land and economic issues.

"This new era, starting from 9 May, I really want thing to be done correctly, without any corruption and done for the interests of the people of South Africa."

Ramaphosa also took the time to allay fears and concerns on land reform while calling for greater unity.

"There's not going to be land grabs where you grab land outside of the parameters of our laws."

WATCH: Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positively