There will be no votes without electricity, warn Bekkersdal residents

Police fired rubber bullets at protesters during Wednesday's demonstrations and subsequent looting in the area.

The streets of Bekkersdal as residents protests over service delivery. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
The streets of Bekkersdal as residents protests over service delivery. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
37 minutes ago

BEKKERSDAL - Angry residents in Bekkersdal, in the West Rand, say if their demands for electricity and basic services aren’t met, they won't vote in the upcoming elections.

Police fired rubber bullets at protesters during Wednesday's demonstrations and subsequent looting in the area. People’s homes are connected to electricity illegally with wooden planks and tree barks acting as electricity poles.

They say sewerage drains haven’t been cleaned since 2016. Community leader in the area Seun Sekane said there can be no votes without electricity.

“The councillor came to us and promised that by April there’ll be electricity and that never happened. Now, people are saying there will be no votes before electricity.”

Tensions have eased into the afternoon, but police say they’ll stay in the area until order is restored.

