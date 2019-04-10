Theewaterskloof Municipality warns Caledon’s housing delivery will take time
Frustrated residents last week protested over a lack of housing and service delivery in the area.
CAPE TOWN - The Theewaterskloof Municipality says that delivering housing in Caledon involves a long process.
Two residents were shot and killed, and a private security company contracted by the municipality is being investigated along with police and law enforcement.
WATCH: I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protester
A delegation from the Theewaterskloof Municipality, including the executive mayor and municipal manager, has met with a committee representing residents.
It shared details of a project that will deliver just over 1,000 housing opportunities.
But municipal spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys warned that it will take time: “We will drive the process as quickly as we can. But, eventually, we’ll be dependant on funding from the provincial government and finalising the beneficiaries list.”
Geldenhuys reiterated that they are communicating to residents about the processes involved before the project can be completed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
