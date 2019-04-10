Sudan’s Mo Ibrahim urges Al-Bashir to follow Bouteflika into retirement

The telecoms billionaire was speaking in Cote d’Ivoire at a meeting of his foundation that publishes an annual index of good governance and rewards democratically elected African leaders who stand down voluntarily.

PRETORIA - Sudanese good governance guru Mo Ibrahim has urged President Omar al-Bashir to follow Algeria’s Abdelaziz Bouteflika into retirement.

The telecoms billionaire was speaking in Cote d’Ivoire at a meeting of his foundation that publishes an annual index of good governance and rewards democratically elected African leaders who stand down voluntarily.

Mo Ibrahim’s call comes as Saudi Arabia and Egypt offer asylum to Al-Bashir, who is facing unprecedented and persistent mass protests to stand down, with demonstrators camping for a fifth night outside army headquarters in Khartoum and vowing to stay there until al-Bashir goes.

Britain, Norway and the United States have called on the government there to deliver a credible political transition plan.