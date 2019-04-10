SAHRC to probe living conditions in Alexandra

It has been a week of protests in the area with leaders of the Alexandra shutdown committee calling on politicians to visit the township.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched its own investigation into the living conditions in Alexandra township.

It has been a week of protests in the area, with leaders of the Alexandra shutdown committee calling on politicians to visit the township.

The building of illegal structures, drugs and crime are at the heart of the committee's concerns.

On Tuesday, the commission's provincial manager Buang Jones was barred from being part of a closed meeting between the shutdown committee and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Jones said that being at the meeting would have helped them in their investigation.

"The probe is focused on the allegation of the lack of provision of basic services in Alexandra, housing, building of illegal structures and we will also broaden the scope to look into what transpired when government, a decade ago, initiated the Alexandra Renewal Project."

