SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater mines

-
Politicians urged to put differences aside, tackle gang violence in CTLocal
-
Untu wants Ramaphosa to declare Prasa crisis a state of emergencyLocal
-
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
-
Samwu: Former leaders tried to get private firm to collect subscriptionsLocal
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapseBusiness
-
Ramaphosa, SACP to commemorate Chris Hani's murder in BoksburgLocal
-
Untu wants Ramaphosa to declare Prasa crisis a state of emergencyLocal
-
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
-
Samwu: Former leaders tried to get private firm to collect subscriptionsLocal
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapseBusiness
-
Ramaphosa, SACP to commemorate Chris Hani's murder in BoksburgLocal
-
Sadtu welcomes sexual harassment probe against KZN principalLocal
Popular Topics
-
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsPolitics
-
FS ANCYL plans to burn copies of book implicating Magashule in corruptionPolitics
-
DA considers legal action against WC ANC over CT water crisis claimsPolitics
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmersPolitics
-
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
-
Makhura: Concerns raised by Alexandra residents are historical issuesPolitics
-
ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruptionPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapseBusiness
-
Rand retreats slightly from near six-week bestBusiness
-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commutersBusiness
-
Samwu admits it is insolvent as it battles to pay salariesBusiness
-
Uber plans to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in IPO - sourcesBusiness
-
Rand hits near 6-week best as dollar falls, stocks downBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 9 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Camila Cabello to star in remake of ‘Cinderella’Lifestyle
-
Newest royal expected to join long tradition of social causesLifestyle
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfieLifestyle
-
'SA will always be home': Princess Charlene to raise funds for hometown charityLifestyle
-
Union vows to continue fight over Copyright Amendment Bill for musiciansLifestyle
-
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
-
P Diddy calls for end to killings after Nipsey Hussle's deathLifestyle
-
Pochettino urges Spurs to finish off City, but fears worst over KaneSport
-
Stopping Messi not mission impossible for Man Utd, says SolskjaerSport
-
Keita and Firmino give Liverpool win over PortoSport
-
Warner’s ego must be managed - Graeme SmithSport
-
Man United hope Rashford can face Barcelona in Champions LeagueSport
-
Blitzboks lose Zain Davids for seasonSport
Popular Topics
-
Samwu confirms getting loan from VBS BankLocal
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
-
My skin colour is my only offence, says Michael Sun after Alex visitLocal
-
Protesters stop Ramaphosa from leaving after unveiling new trainsLocal
-
Mashaba: We care about the people of AlexLocal
-
SA team to travel to the US to argue for Aids fundingLocal
-
Dying for water: Mothutlung water crisis far from overLocal
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater mines
Fifteen thousand miners affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union downed tools at Sibanye's gold operations in November after rejecting the company's wage offer.
JOHANNESBURG - The four-month-long strike at Sibanye-Stillwater mines has caught the attention of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
At least nine mine workers have died during the violent strike over wages.
Fifteen thousand miners affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union downed tools at Sibanye's gold operations in November after rejecting the company's wage offer.
The SAHRC Buang Jones said they will visit the mine on Wednesday to determine whether Sibanye and unions explored all options to resolve the industrial action.
“Because I am sure that these deaths of the nine people are a manifestation of deep-rooted issues.”
Timeline
-
SAHRC to visit Sibanye’s Driefontein division after 9 killed in strike16 hours ago
-
Sibanye-Stillwater to approach court to declare Amcu strike unprotected22 hours ago
-
SAHRC to lodge complaint against Madibeng Municipality over water supply2 days ago
-
Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strike4 days ago
Popular in Business
-
Samwu admits it is insolvent as it battles to pay salaries3 hours ago
-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commutersone hour ago
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapse32 minutes ago
-
Google drone deliveries cleared for take-off in Australiaone day ago
-
Rand hits near 6-week best as dollar falls, stocks down13 hours ago
-
GALLERY: A look inside Prasa's new train sets18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.