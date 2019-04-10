SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater mines

Fifteen thousand miners affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union downed tools at Sibanye's gold operations in November after rejecting the company's wage offer.

JOHANNESBURG - The four-month-long strike at Sibanye-Stillwater mines has caught the attention of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

At least nine mine workers have died during the violent strike over wages.

Fifteen thousand miners affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union downed tools at Sibanye's gold operations in November after rejecting the company's wage offer.

The SAHRC Buang Jones said they will visit the mine on Wednesday to determine whether Sibanye and unions explored all options to resolve the industrial action.

“Because I am sure that these deaths of the nine people are a manifestation of deep-rooted issues.”