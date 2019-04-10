Sadtu welcomes sexual harassment probe against KZN principal

Women teachers sent a complaint to Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana, informing him about incidents of physical and other forms of abuse.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has welcomed an investigation into a KwaZulu-Natal school principal charged with sexual harassment.

Some educators claim that they were forced to strip naked in the principal’s office and that he threatened to kill them if they reported him.

The principal was suspended last week pending an investigation.

The provincial Education Department's Muzi Mahlambi said: “We got a voice note from the teachers at the school indicating that there was a sexual harassment allegation levied against by the principal about the school then the MEC directed there be an investigation.”