Sadtu welcomes sexual harassment probe against KZN principal
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
Samwu: Former leaders tried to get private firm to collect subscriptionsLocal
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapseBusiness
Ramaphosa, SACP to commemorate Chris Hani's murder in BoksburgLocal
Sadtu welcomes sexual harassment probe against KZN principalLocal
Sadtu welcomes sexual harassment probe against KZN principal
Women teachers sent a complaint to Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana, informing him about incidents of physical and other forms of abuse.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has welcomed an investigation into a KwaZulu-Natal school principal charged with sexual harassment.
Women teachers sent a complaint to Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana, informing him about incidents of physical and other forms of abuse.
Some educators claim that they were forced to strip naked in the principal’s office and that he threatened to kill them if they reported him.
The principal was suspended last week pending an investigation.
The provincial Education Department's Muzi Mahlambi said: “We got a voice note from the teachers at the school indicating that there was a sexual harassment allegation levied against by the principal about the school then the MEC directed there be an investigation.”
Timeline
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assault55 days ago
-
Parents rally behind AB Xuma Primary School in wake of sex assault matter91 days ago
-
Expert blames Parktown Boys' High's code of silence for prolonged abuse132 days ago
-
Child abuse experts expected to take stand in Collan Rex sentencing133 days ago
