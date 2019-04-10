View all in Latest
Nzimande calls on SA to vote ANC, expresses support for Ramaphosa

The SACP general secretary was speaking on Wednesday at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani at Ekurhuleni.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande at the 26th anniversary of the assassination of the Chris Hani on 10 April 2019. Picture: @SACP1921/Twitter
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande at the 26th anniversary of the assassination of the Chris Hani on 10 April 2019. Picture: @SACP1921/Twitter
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says the party will continue to support President Cyril Ramaphosa in his fight to root out corruption.

Nzimande was speaking on Wednesday at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani at Ekurhuleni.

He said his party was committed to fighting corruption and would support whoever else was behind the cause.

He said the SACP won’t choose sides in the factional fights within the African National Congress (ANC).

Nzimande said they would support the government of the day.

“We support comrade Cyril as our president [and] we are calling on all our people to vote for the ANC on 8 May,” he said.

The SACP leader scolded party members who had decided to boycott election campaigning because their names were excluded from the ANC’s list of candidates for Parliament.

