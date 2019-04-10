Nzimande calls on SA to vote ANC, expresses support for Ramaphosa
The SACP general secretary was speaking on Wednesday at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani at Ekurhuleni.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says the party will continue to support President Cyril Ramaphosa in his fight to root out corruption.
Nzimande was speaking on Wednesday at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani at Ekurhuleni.
Leader of the SACP Blade Nzimande says people who disrupted the book launch yesterday - had no right to do so in the name of the ANC. #ChrisHani26 pic.twitter.com/IQj4vDxR32— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019
He said his party was committed to fighting corruption and would support whoever else was behind the cause.
He said the SACP won’t choose sides in the factional fights within the African National Congress (ANC).
Nzimande said they would support the government of the day.
“We support comrade Cyril as our president [and] we are calling on all our people to vote for the ANC on 8 May,” he said.
The SACP leader scolded party members who had decided to boycott election campaigning because their names were excluded from the ANC’s list of candidates for Parliament.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
Malema apologises to Karima Brown for putting her contact number on Twitter
-
Threats to burn Myburgh book a 'flagrant attack' on democracy - Parliament
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
-
ANC: We're not abandoning request to cross-examine Angelo Agrizzi
-
Nzimande slams group that disrupted ‘Gangster State’ book launch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.