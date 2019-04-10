Nzimande calls on SA to vote ANC, expresses support for Ramaphosa

The SACP general secretary was speaking on Wednesday at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani at Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says the party will continue to support President Cyril Ramaphosa in his fight to root out corruption.

Leader of the SACP Blade Nzimande says people who disrupted the book launch yesterday - had no right to do so in the name of the ANC. #ChrisHani26 pic.twitter.com/IQj4vDxR32 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019

He said his party was committed to fighting corruption and would support whoever else was behind the cause.

He said the SACP won’t choose sides in the factional fights within the African National Congress (ANC).

Nzimande said they would support the government of the day.

“We support comrade Cyril as our president [and] we are calling on all our people to vote for the ANC on 8 May,” he said.

The SACP leader scolded party members who had decided to boycott election campaigning because their names were excluded from the ANC’s list of candidates for Parliament.