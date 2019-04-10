Rubber bullets fired at Bekkersdal protesters

Residents are calling for electricity, water, adequate sewerage and school maintenance in the area.

BEKKERSDAL - Police have fired rubber bullets at protesters in Bekkersdal where residents are calling for better services.

The unrest broke out on Wednesday morning with tensions escalating towards midday.

They are using informal shops made from corrugated iron as cover as they hurl rocks and stones towards police.

Officers fired rubber bullets while standing in puddles of water from burst pipes and earlier rainfall.

One woman says they want the services government has promised.

“There are a lot of problems, there’s sewage [running on the ground], they promised people electricity – all empty promises.”

Looting has also started in parts of Bekkersdal with one shop and an ATM already being destroyed.

#Bekkersdal Police are firing rubber bullets at protestors in Bekkersdal. Rocks are being hurled at police. pic.twitter.com/QBFHbk6OZq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019