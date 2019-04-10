Ramaphosa, SACP to commemorate Chris Hani's murder in Boksburg

Chris Hani was the general secretary of the SACP and an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member when he was killed in 1993.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Communist Party (SACP) will commemorate 26 years since the assassination of Chris Hani with a wreath-laying ceremony in Boksburg on Wednesday.

Hani was the general secretary of the SACP and an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member when he was killed in 1993.

The struggle icon was shot dead outside his home by Polish national Janusz Waluś, with the help of Clive Derby-Lewis.

The SACP's Solly Mapaila said this year, the focus is on the renewal of the tripartite alliance.

“Coming out of the ANC conference as well as the SACP and Cosatu congresses, all of them have agreed on organisational renewal and the necessity to take the country into a new growth part. Our movement is beginning to renew itself and this is beginning to impact on society itself.”

Waluś, who is serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, was denied parole in January, while Derby-Lewis died of cancer in 2016.