Ramaphosa, SACP to commemorate Chris Hani's murder in Boksburg
Chris Hani was the general secretary of the SACP and an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member when he was killed in 1993.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Communist Party (SACP) will commemorate 26 years since the assassination of Chris Hani with a wreath-laying ceremony in Boksburg on Wednesday.
Hani was the general secretary of the SACP and an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member when he was killed in 1993.
The struggle icon was shot dead outside his home by Polish national Janusz Waluś, with the help of Clive Derby-Lewis.
The SACP's Solly Mapaila said this year, the focus is on the renewal of the tripartite alliance.
“Coming out of the ANC conference as well as the SACP and Cosatu congresses, all of them have agreed on organisational renewal and the necessity to take the country into a new growth part. Our movement is beginning to renew itself and this is beginning to impact on society itself.”
Waluś, who is serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, was denied parole in January, while Derby-Lewis died of cancer in 2016.
Popular in Local
-
ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruption
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
'Gangster State' author forced to flee book launch, says Exclusive Books CEO
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
-
Mthembu: Thugs involved in 'Gangster State' disruption will face ANC action
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.