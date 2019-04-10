Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country

President Ramaphosa said SA is in the process of being fixed and his government should be given a chance to correct past mistakes and address issues like corruption.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with young white South Africans not to leave the country in search for greener pastures.

Ramaphosa was addressing wine farmers in Stellenbosch on Tuesday as part of his pre-election campaign drive in the Western Cape.

Ramaphosa said that the country is in the process of being fixed and his government should be given a chance to correct past mistakes and address issues like corruption.

He said that the country needs all the skills that it can get.

“I don’t want white, young South Africans to leave the country. And if I could, I’d tie them down to a tree and say don’t leave, I want you here in this country. So, I want all the skills.”

WATCH: Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young white farmers

CORRUPTION

Ramaphosa says those found guilty of corruption belong in jail.

He said it was evident from his engagements with South Africans that people want more than just service delivery and jobs, they also want corruption to be “obliterated”.

“Those who are found to have done things that have led to corruption must be accountable, they must be answerable, and they account in a way that they should go where they belong, and that’s jail.”

He added that the private sector should also not be exempt from facing the full might of the law.



Ramaphosa also launched two new Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa trains as part of his campaign in the province.

#Ramaphosa The new trains feature CCTV cameras, electronic displays and can accommodate up to 1200 people in 6 coaches. KP pic.twitter.com/NHNPvVjy0P — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2019

