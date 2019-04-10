View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: If you have done anything wrong, go where you belong - jail

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that it was evident that people want more than just service delivery and jobs, they also want corruption to be 'obliterated'.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses farmers at the Beyerskloof wine farm in Stellenbosch on 9 April 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses farmers at the Beyerskloof wine farm in Stellenbosch on 9 April 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says those found guilty of corruption belong in jail.

Ramaphosa made the remarks at a meeting with farmers in Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

The engagement was part of the ANC president's pre-election campaigning for his party in the Western Cape.

Ramaphosa said it was evident from his discussions with South Africans that people want more than just service delivery and jobs, they also want corruption to be "obliterated".

He said those implicated in corruption should be held legally accountable.

"If you have done anything wrong go where you belong, and that is jail," said the president.

Ramaphosa said that corruption in the country was rife and highlighted the part played by private entities "in corrupting people who work in the state sector, state-owned enterprises".

"So, it has become pervasive," he said.

