Process to appoint head of NPA’s new investigative directorate underway
The NPA’s Bulelwa Makeke said the head of the investigative directorate will be appointed by the president based on recommendations from Batohi and the Justice Minister.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the process to appoint a head of the newly formed investigative directorate is underway and they hope for an announcement soon.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently established the unit in the office of National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.
The directorate has been set up to handle serious corruption cases, specifically those emanating from the state capture commission of inquiry.
She said that the incumbent will hold the position of director of public prosecutions.
Batohi recently assigned prosecutor Andrea Johnson, who helped convict top cop Jackie Selebi of corruption, to co-ordinate state capture prosecution.
Pretoria’s chief prosecutor Matric Luphondo has been assigned a watching brief at the commission hearings in order to develop cases and pick up leads as the evidence is presented.
The commission has entered its next phase of hearings and will now focus on the criminal justice system.
Former Ipid head Robert McBride is scheduled to testify on Thursday.
