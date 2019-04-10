Police search for motive after man shot dead in Paarl parking lot

-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commutersBusiness
-
CT taxi groups raise concerns over violence, BRT at meeting with NzimandeLocal
-
Theewaterskloof Municipality warns Caledon’s housing delivery will take timeLocal
-
Police search for motive after man shot dead in Paarl parking lotLocal
-
No one yet charged with murder of toddler Orderick LucasLocal
-
Bekkersdal residents block roads in protest over electricity provisionLocal
-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commutersBusiness
-
CT taxi groups raise concerns over violence, BRT at meeting with NzimandeLocal
-
Theewaterskloof Municipality warns Caledon’s housing delivery will take timeLocal
-
Police search for motive after man shot dead in Paarl parking lotLocal
-
No one yet charged with murder of toddler Orderick LucasLocal
-
Bekkersdal residents block roads in protest over electricity provisionLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
-
IEC disqualifies PAC candidate, dismisses 50 objections to party listsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
Makhura: Concerns raised by Alexandra residents are historical issuesPolitics
-
ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruptionPolitics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
-
'Gangster State' author forced to flee book launch, says Exclusive Books CEOPolitics
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Samwu admits it is insolvent as it battles to pay salariesBusiness
-
Uber plans to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in IPO - sourcesBusiness
-
Rand hits near 6-week best as dollar falls, stocks downBusiness
-
SAHRC to visit Sibanye’s Driefontein division after 9 killed in strikeBusiness
-
R9.3bn loan to Lancaster 101 for Steinhoff shares above board - PIC officialBusiness
-
GALLERY: A look inside Prasa's new train setsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 9 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Camila Cabello to star in remake of ‘Cinderella’Lifestyle
-
Newest royal expected to join long tradition of social causesLifestyle
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfieLifestyle
-
'SA will always be home': Princess Charlene to raise funds for hometown charityLifestyle
-
Union vows to continue fight over Copyright Amendment Bill for musiciansLifestyle
-
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
-
P Diddy calls for end to killings after Nipsey Hussle's deathLifestyle
-
Stopping Messi not mission impossible for Man Utd, says SolskjaerSport
-
Keita and Firmino give Liverpool win over PortoSport
-
Warner’s ego must be managed - Graeme SmithSport
-
Man United hope Rashford can face Barcelona in Champions LeagueSport
-
Blitzboks lose Zain Davids for seasonSport
-
Titans and Cobras ready for Benoni showdownSport
Popular Topics
-
Samwu confirms getting loan from VBS BankLocal
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
-
My skin colour is my only offence, says Michael Sun after Alex visitLocal
-
Protesters stop Ramaphosa from leaving after unveiling new trainsLocal
-
Mashaba: We care about the people of AlexLocal
-
SA team to travel to the US to argue for Aids fundingLocal
-
Dying for water: Mothutlung water crisis far from overLocal
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
Police search for motive after man shot dead in Paarl parking lot
The incident comes a day after a 74-year-old man was shot and wounded in Paarl East.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a man which occurred in the parking lot of a supermarket in Paarl, Western Cape.
The shooting was reported just before 12pm on Tuesday.
The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to reports, an identified man was shot and fatally wounded by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested. Police detectives are on the scene combing for clues.”
This incident comes a day after a 74-year-old man was shot and wounded in Paarl East.
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruptionone hour ago
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him12 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryone hour ago
-
'Gangster State' author forced to flee book launch, says Exclusive Books CEO2 hours ago
-
Samwu admits it is insolvent as it battles to pay salaries2 hours ago
-
'Gangster State' book launch disrupted by protesters12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.