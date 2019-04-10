Police search for motive after man shot dead in Paarl parking lot

The incident comes a day after a 74-year-old man was shot and wounded in Paarl East.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a man which occurred in the parking lot of a supermarket in Paarl, Western Cape.

The shooting was reported just before 12pm on Tuesday.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to reports, an identified man was shot and fatally wounded by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested. Police detectives are on the scene combing for clues.”

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)