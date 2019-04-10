View all in Latest
Police search for motive after man shot dead in Paarl parking lot

The incident comes a day after a 74-year-old man was shot and wounded in Paarl East.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a man which occurred in the parking lot of a supermarket in Paarl, Western Cape.

The shooting was reported just before 12pm on Tuesday.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to reports, an identified man was shot and fatally wounded by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested. Police detectives are on the scene combing for clues.”

This incident comes a day after a 74-year-old man was shot and wounded in Paarl East.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

