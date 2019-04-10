Police say video capturing Bryanston hit may hurt investigation

On Tuesday, a man was shot dead in a car park at the Highbury residential complex in Anslow Lane by two armed men dressed in black who made off in a BMW.

JOHANNESBURG - The police say they are concerned that video footage which captured how an apparent hit was carried out on a man in Bryanston that has since been published in the media might negatively impact the investigation.

On Tuesday, a man was shot dead in a car park at the Highbury residential complex in Anslow Lane by two armed men dressed in black who made off in a BMW.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said the case was at a sensitive stage.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that can help in the investigation to please come forward and give us information. We understand that there is video footage in the media and that is information that might influence our investigation negatively,” he said.

No arrests have yet been made.