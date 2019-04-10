View all in Latest
Police investigating culpable homicide case after man reverses over toddler

Marilyn Simons, a community activist, says a motorist was collecting his own child at a creche when the toddler ran behind the vehicle.

Picture: Pixabay.com
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Delft police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a two-year-old toddler was knocked down and fatally injured in Roosendal on Tuesday afternoon.

Marilyn Simons, a community activist, said that a motorist was collecting his own child at a creche when the toddler ran behind the vehicle.

It was when the man reversed, that he felt something strange.

“Everyone was in tears... even the gangsters and rescue personnel.”

It is still unclear whether the deceased boy attended the same creche or whether he escaped through the gates of his home.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “A child was knocked down and fatally injured in an accident on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was taken in for questioning. Anyone with information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact the Delft police.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

