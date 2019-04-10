PA likens situation in Nelson Mandela Bay to ‘primary school politics’

This comes after Mayor Mongameli Bobani survived a third motion of no confidence on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has likened the situation in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality to “primary school politics” after Mayor Mongameli Bobani survived a third motion of no confidence on Tuesday.

The motion was tabled by PA councillor Marlon Daniels who accused Bobani of neglecting poor communities.

Daniels said what was most frustrating was Economic Freedom Fighters leaders who had to consult national leaders for council decisions.

"They have six councillors in the municipality and the councillors have expressed their frustration in not being able to operate as councillors.

"You will find that when it comes to decisions around the municipality, they first have to send WhatsApp messages to Floyd Shivambu and wait on him to make a decision on what they must answer or support in council,” he said.