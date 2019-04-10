Nzimande slams group that disrupted ‘Gangster State’ book launch

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said the group who had ANC T-shirts were in violation of the law.

JOHANNESBURG - General-secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Blade Nzimande says the people who are protesting the publishing of the book Gangster State have the right to do so, but not in the name of the African National Congress (ANC).

Speaking at the commemoration of the 26th anniversary of the assassination of the Chris Hani, Nzimande said the group who had ANC T-shirts were in violation of the law.

He said he was pleased that the party condemned the actions of that group.

On Tuesday night people gathered in Sandton to attend the launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book Gangster State which centres around ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s alleged involvement in years of corruption.

Exclusive Books in Sandton City had to cancel the event after a group of people, some wearing ANC T-shirts, stormed the venue. Police were called to the scene while the author fled, fearing for his life.

Nzimande told the group gathered at the commemoration of Hani that government was to blame for the rise of unlawful conduct.

He said students had been allowed to burn institutions without any being action taken against them.

“These comrades who’ve got an issue with this book about our SG, they have a right to raise objections and criticise that book but they have no right in our name to go and disrupt the launch of the book and threaten to burn the book.”

Nzimande said after elections, the SACP would engage the governing party and point out things they were unhappy about.

He urged members of the communist party to vote for the ANC despite the differences they have.

