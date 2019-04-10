-
Not a single party can beat UDM on ethics, good governance - Holomisa
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the party has sustained a total onslaught from the ruling party and opposition parties.
CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is confident of growth in the upcoming elections.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the party has sustained a total onslaught from the ruling party and opposition parties.
Holomisa says the actions of the ruling party have rendered institutions, like Prasa and Eskom, dysfunctional.
“Whoever tries to discredit the UDM, we know what we’re doing. We’ve been promoting ethics and good governance, and not a single party can beat us on that.”
Holomisa has also taken a swipe at the Democratic Alliance (DA).
“What people don’t understand is that the DA is composed of the former National Party members. I defeated them when I was head of the Transkei government. When I decided to support the liberation movement.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
-
Holomisa wants PIC inquiry to probe Lebashe, Harith proximity to Matjila4 hours ago
-
Holomisa welcomes extension of PIC inquiry10 days ago
-
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top six11 days ago
-
Holomisa: PIC CEO More must testify before inquiry if she's innocent14 days ago
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country12 hours ago
-
Malema apologises to Karima Brown for putting her contact number on Twitterone hour ago
-
Threats to burn Myburgh book a 'flagrant attack' on democracy - Parliament2 hours ago
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him23 hours ago
-
ANC: We're not abandoning request to cross-examine Angelo Agrizzione hour ago
-
Nzimande slams group that disrupted ‘Gangster State’ book launch3 hours ago
