Not a single party can beat UDM on ethics, good governance - Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the party has sustained a total onslaught from the ruling party and opposition parties.

CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is confident of growth in the upcoming elections.

Holomisa says the actions of the ruling party have rendered institutions, like Prasa and Eskom, dysfunctional.

“Whoever tries to discredit the UDM, we know what we’re doing. We’ve been promoting ethics and good governance, and not a single party can beat us on that.”

Holomisa has also taken a swipe at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“What people don’t understand is that the DA is composed of the former National Party members. I defeated them when I was head of the Transkei government. When I decided to support the liberation movement.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)