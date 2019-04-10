No one yet charged with murder of toddler Orderick Lucas

On Tuesday, a friend of the deceased child's mother had his case postponed in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court to 7 May for a formal bail application.

CAPE TOWN - No one has yet been charged with the murder of Eerste River toddler, Orderick Lucas.

His body was discovered in a drain in the area.

The one-year-old boy was reported missing late last month and at the time, his mother couldn't say who she had entrusted him to.

Mervin Volkwyn is facing charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

The man claims the toddler was with him on Sunday, 24 March and was fetched by his mother Davidene Lucas that night.

But the woman, who believes her drug use played no part in the disappearance of her child, said she does not remember getting her child back from Volkwyn.

Plans to lay the little boy to rest have not yet been made.