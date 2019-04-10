Nissan South Africa to invest R3bn to build new Navara model

-
Former EC police official found guilty of stock theftLocal
-
Nissan South Africa to invest R3bn to build new Navara modelBusiness
-
Gugu Ncube back in court over Union Buildings protestLocal
-
FXI condemns conduct of group who disrupted 'Gangster State' book launchPolitics
-
City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesionLocal
-
Mamelodi residents protest, barricade roads with burning tyresLocal
-
Former EC police official found guilty of stock theftLocal
-
Nissan South Africa to invest R3bn to build new Navara modelBusiness
-
Gugu Ncube back in court over Union Buildings protestLocal
-
FXI condemns conduct of group who disrupted 'Gangster State' book launchPolitics
-
City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesionLocal
-
Mamelodi residents protest, barricade roads with burning tyresLocal
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmersPolitics
-
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
-
FXI condemns conduct of group who disrupted 'Gangster State' book launchPolitics
-
Mthembu: Thugs involved in 'Gangster State' disruption will face ANC actionPolitics
-
FS ANCYL plans to burn copies of book implicating Magashule in corruptionPolitics
-
DA considers legal action against WC ANC over CT water crisis claimsPolitics
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmersPolitics
-
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Ramotlou: Samwu members unaware of loan from VBSBusiness
-
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapseBusiness
-
Rand retreats slightly from near six-week bestBusiness
-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commutersBusiness
-
Samwu admits it is insolvent as it battles to pay salariesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Scientists set to reveal first true image of black holeLifestyle
-
'We want people to love it' - 'Game of Thrones' creators on finaleLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 9 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Camila Cabello to star in remake of ‘Cinderella’Lifestyle
-
Newest royal expected to join long tradition of social causesLifestyle
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Saudi tourist falls, drowns in Nile while taking selfieLifestyle
-
'SA will always be home': Princess Charlene to raise funds for hometown charityLifestyle
-
Union vows to continue fight over Copyright Amendment Bill for musiciansLifestyle
-
Kitshoff to lead young Stormers packSport
-
Lions' De Bruin hoping for growth on Australasia tourSport
-
Pochettino urges Spurs to finish off City, but fears worst over KaneSport
-
Stopping Messi not mission impossible for Man Utd, says SolskjaerSport
-
Keita and Firmino give Liverpool win over PortoSport
-
Warner’s ego must be managed - Graeme SmithSport
Popular Topics
-
Samwu confirms getting loan from VBS BankLocal
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
-
My skin colour is my only offence, says Michael Sun after Alex visitLocal
-
Protesters stop Ramaphosa from leaving after unveiling new trainsLocal
-
Mashaba: We care about the people of AlexLocal
-
SA team to travel to the US to argue for Aids fundingLocal
-
Dying for water: Mothutlung water crisis far from overLocal
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
Nissan South Africa to invest R3bn to build new Navara model
Capacity at Nissan’s plant in Rosslyn, near Pretoria, will increase by 30,000 units in the first phase, Mike Whitfield, managing director at Nissan South Africa said, while the plant’s permanent headcount will increase by 400.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African arm of Nissan will spend R3 billion equipping its local plant to build the Japanese carmaker’s new Navara model, the unit’s boss said on Wednesday.
Capacity at Nissan’s plant in Rosslyn, near Pretoria, will increase by 30,000 units in the first phase, Mike Whitfield, managing director at Nissan South Africa said, while the plant’s permanent headcount will increase by 400.
“Today, we’re able to announce that the Nissan South Africa Rosslyn facility will build the entire model range Nissan Navara for both local and export (markets),” Whitfield said at an event to announce the investment.
While production operations elsewhere will also build the new Navara, a pick-up, Nissan South Africa will supply the local and continental market.
Whitfield said his unit had to beat other global Nissan production operations to win the right to produce the Navara - a victory for his unit and also South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of elections in May.
Ramaphosa, who was at the event on Wednesday, is trying to secure $100 billion in investment into South Africa within five years.
While he has had some success, he is contending with a sluggish economy and a legacy of corruption and mismanagement, knocking confidence in Africa’s most industrialised economy.
Ramaphosa said Nissan’s investment marked a “milestone” in his drive and was a vote of confidence in South Africa.
In common with many global carmakers, Nissan doesn’t currently have any significant production operations in sub-Saharan Africa outside South Africa, which it entered in 1963 and is the only substantial market for new cars in the region.
However, Nissan and many rivals are hoping that will change. A number have recently opened or committed to open plants elsewhere, including in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.
Timeline
Popular in Business
-
Ramotlou: Samwu members unaware of loan from VBSone hour ago
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapse2 hours ago
-
Samwu admits it is insolvent as it battles to pay salaries5 hours ago
-
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesone hour ago
-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commuters3 hours ago
-
Google drone deliveries cleared for take-off in Australiaone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.