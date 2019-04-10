View all in Latest
Mthembu: Thugs involved in 'Gangster State' disruption will face ANC action

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu also called on ANC members to defend the rights of the author and publisher and not allow individuals to drag the party's name into disrepute.

The launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book 'Gangster State' has been disrupted at the Sandton City Mall. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress chief whip Jackson Mthembu says he will ensure that those who disrupted the launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's latest book Gangster State face disciplinary action.

Exclusive Books in Sandton had to cancel the event on Tuesday night after a group of people, some wearing ANC t-shirts, stormed the venue.

Police were called to the scene while the author fled, fearing for his life.

Mthembu has weighed in on Twitter, calling those who disrupted the event thugs who must be arrested.

He also called on ANC members to defend the rights of the author and publisher and not allow individuals to drag the party's name into disrepute.

Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League in the Free State said that it will burn copies of the book at a dumping site in Mangaung on Monday.

The ANCYL's Reagan Booysen: "We are calling society and we have come out clearly as the ANC Youth League in the Free State [and saying] ous is a planned event and not a coincidence while saying that people must burn those books because there's no truth in that book."

