Cwele: More staff, longer operating hours at SA ports of entry for Easter

An operational plan to deal with increased traffic at the country’s ports of entry will be implemented from next Tuesday, said Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele.

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele says additional staff will be deployed to ports of entry where operating hours will be extended over the Easter holiday period to facilitate the movement of travellers.

Cwele held a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday morning where he discussed the department's plans for the traditionally busy period.

Over the same period last year, 1.2 million people, a quarter of which were South Africans, moved through the country's ports of entry.

Cwele said that an operational plan will be implemented from next Tuesday.

“With the help of the Department of Public Works we have completed the installation of additional temporary infrastructure which will help ease the processing of travellers, [and we have increased] the capacity of staff to be deployed at our ports of entry,” he said.

