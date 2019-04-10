Mitchells Plain pupil abducted, drugged & assaulted
The incident occurred outside Huguenot Primary School gates on Monday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is assisting a grade five pupil who was apparently abducted, drugged and assaulted in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “He was reportedly abducted, drugged and assaulted while walking home from school on Monday afternoon. The learner was able to get away and ran away to a nearby mall, where his parents were alerted. He has received medical attention. The matter has been reported to the police service. We will be providing the necessary counselling as required.”
The school has sent out a warning letter to parents.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
