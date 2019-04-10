View all in Latest
Mamelodi residents protest, barricade roads with burning tyres

Police have been deployed to the area trying to disperse protesters.

FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi residents in Pretoria east are barricading roads with burning tyres in protest action, including along Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

Police have been deployed to the area trying to disperse protesters.

It's not yet clear what residents are angry about.

The police's Johannes Maheso said: “We will be monitoring the situation until we are certain that it is very safe. The roads are not user-friendly. People coming into Mamelodi are advised to use an alternative route.”

