Mamelodi residents protest, barricade roads with burning tyres

Police have been deployed to the area trying to disperse protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi residents in Pretoria east are barricading roads with burning tyres in protest action, including along Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

It's not yet clear what residents are angry about.

The police's Johannes Maheso said: “We will be monitoring the situation until we are certain that it is very safe. The roads are not user-friendly. People coming into Mamelodi are advised to use an alternative route.”