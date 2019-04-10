What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson Mnangagwa

Kayleen Morgan | EFF leader Julius Malema addressed several questions including VBS, Zimbabwe farmers and the 'Gangster State' book disruption at a media briefing after launching the party's election advert at their headquarters in Johannesburg. Malema said the new dawn introduced by ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa was showing South Africans "flames". He also said Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa would not finish his term.